Corporation lifts swab samples from shopkeepers to check COVID-19 spread

Following the State Government relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown by allowing all shops to reopen for business from June 5, the Coimbatore Corporation had started lifting swab samples from shopkeepers.

Sources familiar with the development said, the Corporation began the swab collection drive right from Monday by deploying the mobile medical teams. Corporation health wing officials under the supervision of the zonal sanitary officers had deployed a few of the five mobile medical teams that the officers had at their disposal.

The Corporation had assigned five teams each for the five zones.

Each team comprising a lab technician and an assistant had been going around all the commercial areas – Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Edayar Street, R.G. Street, Vysial Street, Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, D.B. Road, T.V. Swamy Street, Trichy Road, Kalapatti Road among others – to lift samples from shop owners, managers or supervisors and employees.

The swab collection drive aimed exclusively at shop keepers was a part of the over-all drive conducted across the city, the sources said and added that between 150 and 300 samples a zone were collected every day in the last three days.

After completing a street in a commercial area, the teams would go around and return to the very street after a few days to continue the drive. If in the first round, the teams lifted samples from a set of workers, then in the second round they would collect from the others, the sources explained.

And, if the samples were positive, the Corporation would follow the protocol it had followed in the past.

Likewise, the Corporation had been lifting samples on almost every alternate day from the vegetable markets in the city, the sources added.