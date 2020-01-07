Corporation issues notice to 10,000 residents

Coimbatore Corporation has issued notice to around 10,000 property tax assessees to clear dues.

According to officials in the revenue wing, the civic body had issued the notice to residents to step-up collection of property tax for the current financial year and also pay arrears, if any.

The Corporation did so as by the end of December 2019, the collection of the tax stood at only 56% or ₹ 100.10 crore of the total demand of ₹ 196 crore. The Corporation had to revise the property tax demand after the State Government made it clear that assessees could pay the same tax that they had paid prior to the revision. The Government had recently announced that it was looking into the rate of revision of the tax. Prior to the Government’s decision, the Corporation’s property tax demand stood at ₹ 271.19 crore.

The revenue wing officials said the Corporation would keep open its collection centres from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. It would also conduct special camps at Corporation schools and a few other public places to help assessees pay property tax. They also said that nearly 85,000 of the five lakh property tax assessees in the city had paid the revised tax. The Corporation would adjust the excess the assessees had paid against the tax for the next financial year.