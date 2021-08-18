Coimbatore

Corporation invites applications from street vendors for loans

Coimbatore Corporation has invited applications from street vendors to avail loan under a Central Government scheme. In a release the civic body said vendors in daily markets, weekly markets, near parks, temples or in bus stands were eligible to get loans.

They would be eligible for ₹ 10,000 with the condition that they should pay ₹ 946 a month for 12 months. Thus far, 7,910 persons had benefited from the scheme, the Corporation release said and added that those who had availed of the ₹ 10,000 loan and repaid it would be eligible for ₹ 20,000 loan.

It had asked the vendors to get in touch with the scheme coordinator Balasundaram on 99449-48878.


