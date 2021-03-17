Corporation intensifies measures to check disease spread

With a daily increase of 15-20 cases in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation is back to intensifying measures to check the COVID-19 spread.
Sources in the civic body said as part of the intensification measures, the Corporation had resumed checking violations by levying fine on owners of commercial establishments and the public who the health workers found without mask.
On March 16, the Corporation had imposed ₹ 6,700 as fine on 16 commercial establishments and levied ₹ 63,800 fine on 319 individuals.
The civic body had resumed the intensification measures a few days ago as the case count started inching up.
The Corporation was also engaged in creating awareness among the public using public address systems fitted to its vehicles.
It was disseminating two kinds of messages – appealing to those who were eligible for vaccination to go and take the first jab and asking the others to compulsorily weak mask and follow other norms like maintenance of physical distance and hand sanitisation.
Thus far, more than 20,000 persons had got themselves vaccinated with the first dose in various Corporation establishments, the sources said. Further, as part of the awareness drive, the Corporation would also start distributing hand bills.
