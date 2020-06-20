Corporation initiates measuresto control crowds at markets

20 June 2020 22:59 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday began erecting poles to build barricades in front of the retail fish market on Perur Bypass Road, opposite the Ukkadam Periyakulam, to force people to follow physical distancing norms.

According to sources, following instructions from Collector K. Rajamani and Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, they began building barricades to ensure that people entered the market while waiting in a queue by maintaining physical distance.

The move followed complaints of the fish vendors and customer violating the physical distance norms and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

Until now, customers just walked into the market after parking their vehicles outside. Now, they would not be able to do so. They should wait for their turn in queue, the sources said. At the wholesale fish market in Lorrypet, the vendors had come forward to restrict their business hours by closing shops around 7 a.m. and not entertain retail customers. The Corporation agreed to they voluntarily coming forward.

Near the Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road, the Corporation continued to evict hawkers on Saturday. On Friday, the Corporation had placed metal sheets along the western and eastern margins of the road to prevent hawkers from squatting on the road to sell fruits, flowers or other items.

The Corporation sources said that on Saturday they had to turn their focus on Siva Shanmugam Road, Mecrikar Road and Mahaliamman Road as the evicted hawkers began squatting on the three streets. The civic body had removed around 150 such hawkers to ensure that they do not encroach upon the road and pave way for violation of physical distance norms.

In the Central Zone, the Corporation had also closed the Ramar Kovil Market in Ukkadam to take up repair work. And, near T.K. Market the Corporation had placed barricades on Raja Street and the western end of Big Bazaar Street near Sullivan Street after two COVID-19 positive cases were reported, the sources added.