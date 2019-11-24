Corporation impounds cattle roaming the city streets

The Coimbatore Corporation officials led by Zoo Director E. Senthilnathan on Saturday impounded cattle roaming the city streets.

Complaints from public

According to the officials, following complaints from the public, a team of workers led by Mr. Senthilnathan impounded 20 cows roaming in Selvapuram and Ponnaiahrajapuram and on Chetty Street, Vysial Street, Sullivan Street and a few other areas.

It took the impounded animals to the Corporation VOC Park Zoo in Gandhipuram for transportation to a cattle shelter, goshala, near Vellingiri hills.

The officials said the Corporation had been warning cattle rearers not to let the animals stray onto roads, but there was very little cooperation from them.

Even after the Corporation started imposing fine, in some cases up to ₹10,000, the animal owners did not comply with its directions.

And, every time the Corporation would impound stray cattle, the owners would reach the zoo after searching for the animals, bargain on the quantum of fine to be paid, then take home the cattle to only release them onto roads the very next day.

Until the owners took back the cattle, the Corporation was burdened with the task and expenses of feeding the animals.

Now, to put an end to the menace, the Corporation Commissioner asked the cattle shelter owner to house such impounded animals and they too agreed. He then issued a warning to the owners not to let astray the animals.

Even after the warning, the owners did not listen and the Corporation continued to get complaints from the public and also the district administration. The Coimbatore City Police had also asked the civic body to take action citing the number accidents because of stray cattle.

The Corporation then decided to impound the animals and not return. Saturday’s action to impound 20 cows was the first and this action would continue, the officials said and added that the owners would never get back their cattle.

The civic body had also asked the shelter owners not to return the animals, the officials added.