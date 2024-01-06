Erode Corporation implements minimum wages for conservancy workers

January 06, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - ERODE

Conservancy workers, affiliated to various trade unions, have thanked the Erode Corporation for implementing the minimum wages as per the norms and also wanted the civic body to fulfill their other demands.

More than 1,300 workers employed on daily wages were paid the minimum wage of ₹707 as fixed by the district administration till July 2023. The civic body refused to pay the daily minimum wage of ₹725 fixed for 2023-24 and instead reduced the wage and was paying daily wage of ₹687 from August 2023.

Trade unions opposed the move and announced an indefinite strike from December 29, 2023. Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Conciliation) N. Raghavan held talks with trade unions and directed the civic body to pay the minimum wage after which the strike was postponed.

Recently, workers received their salary for the month of December 2023 and were paid daily wage of ₹724. Welcoming the move, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said their key demand was fulfilled by the civic body and wanted their other demands, providing arrears from April 1, 2023, job regularisation of workers who had worked for 480 days and cancelling privatisation of solid waste management. He said their demands would be discussed during the next meeting scheduled on January 11.