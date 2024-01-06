GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation implements minimum wages for conservancy workers

Welcoming the move, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said their key demand was fulfilled by the civic body and other demands would be discussed during the next meeting scheduled on January 11.

January 06, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a conservancy worker removing garbage, after the end of an indefinite strike, in Erode, in Tamil Nadu.

A file photo of a conservancy worker removing garbage, after the end of an indefinite strike, in Erode, in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Conservancy workers, affiliated to various trade unions, have thanked the Erode Corporation for implementing the minimum wages as per the norms and also wanted the civic body to fulfill their other demands.

More than 1,300 workers employed on daily wages were paid the minimum wage of ₹707 as fixed by the district administration till July 2023. The civic body refused to pay the daily minimum wage of ₹725 fixed for 2023-24 and instead reduced the wage and was paying daily wage of ₹687 from August 2023.

Trade unions opposed the move and announced an indefinite strike from December 29, 2023. Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Conciliation) N. Raghavan held talks with trade unions and directed the civic body to pay the minimum wage after which the strike was postponed.

Recently, workers received their salary for the month of December 2023 and were paid daily wage of ₹724. Welcoming the move, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said their key demand was fulfilled by the civic body and wanted their other demands, providing arrears from April 1, 2023, job regularisation of workers who had worked for 480 days and cancelling privatisation of solid waste management. He said their demands would be discussed during the next meeting scheduled on January 11.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.