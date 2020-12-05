Corporation holds meeting with sullage collection lorry owners

Coimbatore

05 December 2020 23:44 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday engaged owners of sullage collection lorry owners to ask them to completely eliminate use of humans.

A release from the civic body said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the owners should completely mechanise the waste collection operation, not ask workers to get down the manholes, give protective gears to workers and deploy only those vehicles that were registered with the Corporation.

If the owners were found using lorries that were not registered with the civic body, it would seize those and initiate penal action, the release said and added that the Commissioner warned the owners against discharging chemical waste in the Ukkadam sewage farm or sewage near water bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said the Corporation held the meeting in response to the Central Government’s ‘manhole to machine hole’ initiative.