Corporation goes in for app to combat dengue

To intensify its mosquito eradication work, the Coimbatore Corporation has developed a mobile application to monitor officials on the field and identify spots with mosquito larvae.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath the civic body would monitor the officials tasked with supervising mosquito eradication work in their wards. The civic body had diverted 400 conservancy workers for the eradication work to take the total workers engaged in the work to 1,200.

This meant that there were 12 workers for each of the 100 wards. The civic body had grouped the workers in to four teams of three each. And, to supervise them, it had drawn officials from engineering, revenue and other wings so that each official was in charge of a ward and the four teams there.

The zonal assistant commissioners would monitor the work in the respective zones and the Deputy Commissioner and he would monitor the work in the city level using the mobile application.

The teams and officials would have to post pictures of mosquito larvae during their field visits using the application, which would also track their location.

This would help the Corporation identify the location where the teams and supervising officials were working and the places with highest concentration of mosquito larvae. And, this in turn, would help the Corporation focus in mosquito eradication work, Mr. Jatavath added.