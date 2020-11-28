Corporation gets two quarries to dump debris

Coimbatore Corporation would soon start dumping construction and demolition waste in the two abandoned quarries that the district administration had allotted, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said.

The Corporation had a month ago written to the administration seeking allotment of a few quarries to dump the waste. This came after its project to build a construction and demolition waste recycling plant did not take off and members of the public dumped the waste on vacant plots in various parts of the city.

Mr. Pandian said based on the civic body’s request, the administration had allotted the first quarry near Madukkarai and the second quarry at another location. The Corporation would soon fence the area around the quarries, installed closed circuit television cameras and post security personnel.

Meanwhile, it was looking at streamlining the collection within the city. Zonal sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors of wards would be the nodal officers for collecting the waste, which could either be from a centralised collection point for each of the five zones or right at the demolition site.

The Corporation would collect the waste on a specific day of every week, say Wednesday, and only on written approval from the sanitary officer or inspector concerned, the security at the quarries would allow dumping.

And, the Corporation would send the details of demolition to the sanitary officers and inspectors concerned as the civic body was the authority for approving of demolition. From the section concerned, the officers and inspectors would get the site number, address and also the applicant’s phone number for follow-up, the Commissioner said and added that as a part of the construction and debris waste management steps, the Corporation would also clear the debris dumped along side roads and pubic places.