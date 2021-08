COIMBATORE

14 August 2021 00:17 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday fined four shopkeepers for violating the COVID-19 lockdown restriction. A release said that during a routine drive to enforce the 5 p.m. deadline for shops, officials in West Zone found two hardware stores, a stationery shop and bakery open.

The officials fined ₹ 2,000 each on the four shopkeepers.

