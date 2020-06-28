Corporation fines bus conductors, seals shops

Continuing its action against COVID-19 safety guidelines violators, the Coimbatore Corporation had, over the weekend, fined bus conductors, members of the public and shut shops.

According to sources, officials in the West Zone sealed a bakery and restaurant near Saibaba Colony on Saturday after the owners were found flouting the guidelines. They fined two shops in Vadavalli on Sunday for similar offence.

The officials also took up with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation the behaviour of a conductor, who argued with the officials for not ensuring physical distance in his bus.

In Central Zone, the officials fined a private bus conductor on Sunday and two conductors on Saturday as it came to light during inspection that they failed to ensure physical distance among passengers. zThe Corporation had slapped ₹ 1,000 each on the three conductors, the sources said. The South Zone officials too had fined ₹ 500 for similar offence. Meanwhile, the Corporation officials declared more areas as containment zones after they saw COVID-19 positive cases. On Saturday, the Corporation had imposed restriction on movement of people in Highways Colony, Marudhakutti Street and Sundaram Street – both in Rathinapuri – Uppara Street, Kembatty Colony and Perumal Kovil Street, Kottaimedu. The Corporation sources said over the weekend medical teams lifted samples from the containment zones and also from areas it had identified vulnerable – MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market, Ukkadam Fish Market and a few other areas.

As of Sunday evening, the Corporation had lifted 67 samples from Coimbatore Railway Junction, 70 from Ganapathy, 538 from Anna Retail Vegetable Market, 256 from B.K. Pudur (Kuniamuthur), 185 from fish market in Ukkadam, and 152 from Gandhipark – 1,268 in all, the sources added.