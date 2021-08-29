Corporation fines 18 shops for violation

Coimbatore

29 August 2021 23:35 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday imposed fine on 18 shop owners on charges of violating the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Inspection

In a press release issued here, the civic body said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara during his inspection at the commercial parts of town on Sunday imposed a fine of ₹ 18,000 on shops on D.B. Road as he found absence of adherence to physical distancing norms and failure to wear mask.

The release said the Commissioner visited the Sunday market on Dr. Nanjappa Road, Cross Cut Road, Tatabad 11th Street and Flower Market.

On the Tatabad 11th Street, he asked shopkeepers to close down their shops as they were not allowed to do business on Sunday.

‘Wear mask’

At the Flower Market, he asked the traders to follow physical distance and also insist on customers to wear mask.