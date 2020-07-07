Corporation files complaint against silver trader

The Salem Corporation has filed a complaint against a silver trader residing on Sri Rangan Street, who had visited Maharashtra a month ago and returned without an e-pass. The Corporation filed a complaint against the person after a cluster of about 25 positive cases were reported from the same street.

As part of the door-to-door survey, health workers visited the residence of the silver trader and collected swab samples. Health workers on enquiring him found that the trader had visited Maharashtra a month ago. The test results of the trader and his wife, two children also tested positive.

According to Corporation officials, none of the residents in the area informed them about such a person residing in the place. The workers collected swab samples from over 100 persons residing in the street on Sunday and Monday and about 25 persons have tested positive. Following which the civic body filed a complaint against the person with Shevapet police allegedly for causing spread of COVID-19 disease.

Corporation officials have cordoned off the street and set up containment zone here.

According to Corporation officials, till date case has been registered against 41 persons for entering into Corporation limits without e-pass and they have covered over 60,000 houses as part of the door-to-door survey till Tuesday.