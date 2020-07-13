Corporation fever clinicsites for today

Coimbatore Corporation has been conducting fever clinics across the city to identify people with fever, flu, sore throat or phlegm and it would conduct the clinics at its urban primary health centres and the following places on Tuesday.
North Zone: Chandrakanthi Nagar, R.G. Pudur community hall, MKV ICDS centre, Balamurugan Nagar in Maniakarampalayam, Ganesh Layout Third Street, NBC Nagar in Thudiyalur, and Ambedkar Street in Vellakinar. South Zone: Arumuga Udayar Street in Telugupalayam, Balaji Avenue in Selvapuram, Kovai Garden in Kovaipudur, Sai Nagar in Podanur, MGR Nagar in Eachanari and Mariamman temple on Sundakkamuthur Road. West Zone: The park in Karuppasamy Nagar, Church Road near K.K. Pudur, VOC Nagar near Kovilmedu, Aishwarya Nagar near Seeranaickenpalayam, Kalveerampalayam, and VNR Nagar in Vadavalli. East Zone: Kamatchi Amman Kovil Street in Kallimadai, Pankaja Mill quarters, Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Sowripalayam, CMC Colony in Uppilipalayam and Kotaipudur ICDS centre in Ramanathapuram. Central Zone: Siddhi Vinayagar Kovil in Thiyagaraya New Street, Chandran Street, Arundathiyar Street, Nanjappa Street in Rathinapuri, South Housing Unit near Raja Street, Hoshmin Nagar and Vysial Street. The clinics will begin from 10 a.m.
