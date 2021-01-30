Corporation experiments with new street design on Cross Cut Road

Coimbatore

30 January 2021 23:38 IST

The civic body in association with a German development agency has created design elements on the street

Cross Cut Road from the Gandhipuram Junction to Power House Junction is sporting a new look. On the southern and northern sides the road margins glow in fluorescent paint with a few markings.

On a few stretches of the marked areas are seating arrangements, makeshift structures, plants in pots and separating them from the carriage way are dividers.

The Corporation in association with the German development agency, GIZ, has created design elements on the street to make it friendly for pedestrian as well as motorists, says a source. The two agencies have in the past experimented with similar street redesign concept for Big Bazaar and Oppanakara streets.

To improve pedestrian safety, reduce congestion and provide an uplift to the street, the two agencies have divided 900 of the 1,100m road in to two zones – high and low density zones depending on traffic and pedestrian movement.

They have marked the eastern part of Cross Cut Road right from the Gandhipuram Junction to the Corporation parking lot at the Kalingarayan Street Junction as high density zone and the part of the west of the Junction as low density zone.

In the high density zones, the agencies have earmarked three places as drop-off points for people to get off vehicles and three places in the low density zone as pick-up points for road users to board their vehicles or taxies, says the source.

Similarly, the agencies have reworked all the junctions on the northern side of the Road – at the mouths of roads that lead to 100 Feet Road so as to slow vehicle movement as they turn right to drive on Cross Cut Road.

Likewise, they have established a pedestrian safety island at the Gandhipuram Junction to help pedestrian cross the road safely, a coffee table plaza, bicycle lane and painted street art on the asphalt surface.

The painting reads ‘Cross Cut for Kovai’ so as to encourage shopkeepers to be a part of the initiative. Besides, the two agencies will work with the shopkeepers to take their inputs on going ahead with the implementation of the street design.

The source says that during the 15-day period the design will be on the street, volunteers from GIZ and Corporation staff will take feedback from shoppers and road users and also invite suggestions for improving the design.

The idea, the source says, is to basically improve Cross Cut Road to make it friendly all road users.