Corporation expedites work to desilt stormwater drains

With the southwest monsoon intensifying, the Erode Corporation has expedited the desilting of major stormwater drains to prevent water clogging.

The desilting works are being carried out in a phased manner to address the issue of bushes and silt disrupting the flow of rainwater in major drains and causing them to overflow onto the roads, which ends up inconveniencing residents and motorists.

A health official said that the Corporation, in association with Erode Arts and Science College, The Indian Public School, and Blue Leaf Constructions, has begun desilting four drains at a total cost of ₹50 lakh. Desilting works are in progress for two km at Kasipalayam, two km at Senathipathipalayam, 2.1 km at Annai Sathya Nagar, and 2.2 km at Shastri Nagar. The official mentioned that periodical desilting works are carried out in major drains, with special desilting efforts undertaken ahead of the monsoon.

The official added that desilting operations are being conducted in all wards to prevent clogging during the monsoon, and all works are expected to be completed before the onset of the season.