Corporation establishes help centre at new bus stand

A help centre to provide details of COVID-19 to commuters and also provide necessary medical assistance was inaugurated at platform two at Dr. M.G.R. Central Bus Stand (new bus stand) here on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, who inaugurated the centre, said that various precautionary measures were taken in the corporation limits to prevent outbreak of the virus and awareness programmes were also being conducted among the people.

He said that a large number of commuters, including from other States and districts, visit new bus stand and the temporary bus stand at Bose Maidan.

Hence, disinfectants were sprayed on chairs, hand railings, platforms, commercial establishments, eateries, bus wheels and footpaths as a precautionary measure. “Commuters in large numbers, particularly from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka use the new bus stand regularly”, he said and added that they can approach the centre and get clarifications on the of virus, symptoms and other details. Medical examination will be done and if the commuter is to be quarantined, they will be taken to the government hospital or home quarantine”, he added.

Thermal scanning was done for commuters from Kerala and Karnataka and disinfectants were sprayed on the wheels of the buses.

City Health Officer K. Parthiban, Assistant Executive Engineer M. Selvaraj, Assistant Revenue Officer P. Parthasarathy, Assistant Engineers T. Anbuselvi, M. Balasubramaniyam, C. Malar, Sanitary Officer M. Manikandan, sanitary inspectors, and others were present on the occasion.