Second phase of fencing work begins to prevent dumping of waste in River Coonoor

The second phase of fencing along River Coonoor by the Coonoor Municipality to prevent dumping of garbage was inaugurated by District Collector J. Innocent Divya here recently.

The chainlink fencing work undertaken at a cost of ₹ 7 lakh was funded by a Mumbai-based firm under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to a press release.

In her presidential address, Ms. Divya described the event as a community initiative celebration. Terming the development at the cost of environment as unacceptable, the Collector warned that encroachments on water bodies will not be tolerated. The first phase of fencing was done in April under a CSR initiative of a Coimbatore-based company.

Prior to the fencing works, the garbage accumulated in the river was cleaned by a local NGO ‘Clean Coonoor’. A total of 8,000 tonnes of waste was removed in a period of 42 days, according to a press release from the Collectorate.