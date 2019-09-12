Corporation envisages better role for Swachh Bharat ambassadors

Coimbatore Corporation has asked Swachh Bharat ambassadors to play a proactive role in ensuring that the city's residents adhere to solid waste management practices. The civic body asked them to do so at a meeting Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath held here recently.

Sources, who attended the meeting said, Mr. Jatavath asked the ambassadors to work in coordination with sanitary supervisors, inspectors and zonal sanitary officers at the ward and zonal level to ensure that the residents segregated waste into wet, degradable waste and dry, recyclable waste and handed the wet waste every day to the conservancy workers and dry waste on alternate days.

In places where the residents’ compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules was poor, he asked the ambassadors to educate the residents and if they still failed to segregate waste, inform the deviation to the officers concerned penal action.

The sources also said that the Commissioner asked the ambassadors to join ward-level and zonal groups for ensuring that problems were sorted at the local level and escalated only if they remained unsolved.

At the meeting, Corporation officials shared their roadmap of how the civic body proposed to improve door-to-door waste collection by introducing technology and using more vehicles.