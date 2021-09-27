Corporation engineers Lakshmanan, Saravanakumar relieved from posts

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has relieved Coimbatore Corporation City Engineer A. Lakshmanan and Assistant Executive Engineer K. Saravanakumar from posts.

In an order issued on Saturday, Department Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the government relieved the two officers from the present posts with immediate effect and would issue separate order regarding their next posting.

The names of the two engineers surfaced during the recent raids the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted in the city, a few weeks ago.

In the order, Mr. Meena transferred Executive Engineers Parvathi to Vellore Corporation, T. Gnanavel to Erode Corporation and Town Planning Officer S. Ravichandran to Madurai Corporation.

R. Ramasamy, Executive Engineer, Erode Corporation would replace Mr. Gnanavel, and Karupathaal would replace Mr. Ravichandran.

The major reshuffle, unprecedented in the last 10 years, comes barely a few days after the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara relieved Deputy Commissioner G. Vimalraj from duty with immediate effect.