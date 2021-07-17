Corporation drops plan to install automatic water meters

COIMBATORE

17 July 2021 23:38 IST

Under the on-going 24x7 drinking water supply improvement project, the Coimbatore Corporation will install only manual water meters and no automatic meters, as planned.

Sources said the civic body dropped the plan to install automatic water meters because there was no precedent in the country.

At the time of mooting the 24x7 drinking water supply project and during the initial phase the Corporation had said it would install automatic water meters that would eliminate the need for meter readers to go physically to each location to record water consumption and bill consumers.

It had also said the company that executed the project – Suez India Pvt. Ltd. – would install SIM cards with the automatic meters that would transmit the quantity of water consumed and the software developed would automatically generate the water consumption charges.

The Corporation is implementing the 24x7 drinking water supply project in the old city area – 60 of the 100 wards – at over ₹2,900 crore.

The sources said the Corporation chose to drop the plan to install automatic water meters because no where in the county automatic meters had been installed. The Corporation scouted for details of cities where at 15,000 water connections had such automatic meters.

It wanted at least 15,000 connections because it worked to 10% of the total connections where the Corporation needed to replace meters in the city.

And, as no precedent was available, it chose to go in for manual meters but not of the type currently used in the city. The Corporation, through the contract company, would install class two, multi-jet meters that provided accurate consumption details and were hard to tamper with.

The Corporation was free to allow the contract company to change the meter type because in the project contract, it had left the choice and technology of meter to the company concerned. Therefore, it was not a violation of contractual obligation.

But to ease the way the water consumption is read and billed, the Corporation had asked the company to geo-tag all the meters and develop a mobile application. The persons deployed for noting down meters, would go note down the reading in the ‘app’, which would immediately reflect in the database of the consumer concerned in the server.

In short, it was not a let down in technology, the sources added.