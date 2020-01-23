Corporation draws up Rs. 175 cr. plan for UGD service to excluded areas

Coimbatore Corporation is drawing a plan for around ₹ 175 crore to provide underground drainage (UGD) service to areas that it had excluded while executing UGD project more than nine years ago under the then Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission scheme.

With Central Government fund the Corporation started the UGD project in 2009 at ₹ 373 crore with the objective of laying nearly 600 km pipeline, constructing three sewage treatment plants and providing the service to over 1.80 lakh houses and other establishments.

During the execution, the Corporation had excluded a few areas in and around Avinashi Road like Pappanaickenpalayam, parts of Ganapathy, and Ganapathy Housing Unit.The Corporation officials said one of the reasons for the exclusion was that the areas were unapproved layouts. The other was that the areas had fewer houses.

Now, 10 years after it prepared the detailed project report for the UGD project, it was time to revisit the project as the areas were either regularised or the number of houses had increased. Therefore, to extend the UGD service to those areas the Corporation had undertaken a survey.

Its initial guess was that it would have to lay pipelines for around 100 km, provide house service connections and then connect the pipelines to existing sewer lines to convey the sewage to one of the three sewage treatment plants.

Only after the survey was over, the Corporation could prepare the detailed project report and thereafter discuss ways to mobilise funds for the project.

At present, the Corporation was focussed on completing the Nanjundapuram sewage treatment plant, lay the main sewer line on Trichy Road to convey sewage to the Ondipudur plant and provide house service connections in areas that the two treatment plants serviced, the officials added.