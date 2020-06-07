Corporation disinfects Class X examination centres in schools

Coimbatore Corporation workers sanitising a classroom where Class X students will take their public examination.

07 June 2020 22:59 IST

As many as 1,890 Coimbatore Corporation students will take their Class X examination in 28 schools. Of the 1,890 students, 1,188 were girls.

According to sources, the Corporation had begun disinfecting the 189 classrooms in the 28 schools that it had identified for the students to write the examination. Each of the 189 classrooms would have only 10 students in keeping with the State Government norms.

The Corporation had begun distributing hall tickets to students and would soon consider distributing kabasurakudineer – a herbal decoction aimed at boosting immunity, mask and gloves to students when they appear for examination.

The field staff in the wards or zones that housed the schools were also inspecting the schools to clean tanks to ensure supply of clean water and ensure that toilets were clean. The Corporation had closed the schools more than two months ago to comply with the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.