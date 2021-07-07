Corporation digs up D.B. Road to take up UGD repair work

A few months after completing in a hurry the ₹27 crore model road work and throwing open the D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, the Coimbatore Corporation has dug it.

The Corporation had thrown open the road on February 24 after investing ₹27 crore to develop the 1.80 km stretch, just days ahead of the Election Commission of India imposing the Model Code of Conduct.

The Corporation had taken it up as a model road under the Smart Cities Mission project saying it would be a world class road where it would take underneath all utility lines, relay new sewer lines to replace old, worn out pipes and redesign platforms to make it pedestrian-friendly.

As the Corporation started work on the southern side, it also replaced the old underground sewer line saying that new lines would eliminate the need for digging roads in the near future.

But within months of replacing the sewer lines, the Corporation was forced to dig the road. Shopkeepers on D.B. Road said the civic body had dug the road at three places on that stretch that was north of the D.B. Road - T.V. Swamy Road junction to open the lids of the underground sewer chambers as two commercial establishments had complained of chokes in sewer lines.

Corporation workers began work on Tuesday afternoon and had placed barricades near the dug places to caution road users, they added.

They asked what had the Corporation achieved by investing ₹27 crore on D.B. Road if it had to dig the road the old way and that too within four months. It showed that the model road project was a failure or the Corporation had ill-executed the work or the quality was poor, the shopkeepers quipped.

The Corporation officials did not answer calls.