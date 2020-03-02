Corporation develops mobile appto check RWH structures in city

Coimbatore Corporation has developed a mobile application to check rainwater harvest (RWH) structures in the city. Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani had launched the app a few days ago.

Corporation officials familiar with the development of the app say it is for use by engineers or persons engaged by the Corporation on field to check for RWH structures in residential, commercial and industrial establishments in the city.

Developed on Android platform, the app comes with details of wards, streets, households, their property tax assessment numbers, names of the owners, etc. preloaded.

Before embarking on the verification exercise, the engineers or persons engaged can choose the ward they are in and the street they are checking from drop-down menus. This will take them to a page containing a list of houses on the street chosen to begin the exercise.

After entering each of the houses on the street and verifying the names of the owners, the engineers or persons engaged will check for the presence of RWH structures. If they do not find any, they will record the same in the device, which will pave way for the Corporation issuing notice, the officials say.

The app has the facility for follow-up – it will remind the engineers or persons engaged to visit the houses without the structures to check if construction for RWH has begun.

In houses where the RWH structures are present, the engineers of persons engaged will check if they are pucca structures.

If they are, they will record the same before moving on to the next house on the list. If not, they will record the same and ask the house owners or occupants to rectify the structures.

In this case too the app alerts the engineers or persons engaged to follow up on the remedial action after a fortnight or so.

In the back-end, the app will let the supervising officers know how much houses the engineers or persons engaged have checked.

This is to ensure that all establishments in the city have functional RWH structures, the officials add.