Corporation deploys medical teams in Kembatty Colony

After 35 persons tested positive and it declared several streets in and around Kembatty Colony as containment zones on Monday, the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday deployed medical teams to hold medical camps.

According to sources, the Corporation sent two medical teams along with a few surveyors to the area to conduct door-to-door survey, identify people with fever, cough, breathlessness and phlegm, and give immunity-boosting medicines and monitor the health of all the people in the area.

The surveyors tested all residents within containment area on Sullivan Street, Telugu Street, Edayar Street, Marakara Nanjappa Gounder Street, Sundaram Street, Raja Street and a few other areas for fever and sent to the medical teams the persons with high fever. Simultaneously, they also distributed zinc tablets, kabasura kudineer and other immunity-boosting medicines.

The Corporation also lifted 365 samples from people it had identified as vulnerable in the area and those who could have come in contact with the 35 persons who had tested positive. The sources also said the Corporation had, after barricading the aforementioned areas, asked all commercial establishments to remain shut, including neighbourhood grocery stores, after it had asked only jewellery showrooms and gold smithies to remain shut on Monday.

The Corporation would deploy vehicles in the containment zones to distribute milk, vegetables and other essential items.

In a related development, the civic body in the small hours of Tuesday – by 1 a.m. – sent the 35 persons who had tested positive on Monday and their close contacts to the COVID-19 Care Centre in Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

The sources said the civic body had sent over 125 persons.

Though the initial plan was to isolate and house them in a wedding hall near Kembatty Colony, the Corporation decided against it and shifted them to the Complex as residents near the wedding hall objected to the move.

The addition of Kembatty Colony and other areas takes the total containment zones in the city to 30 – three in East Zone, six in West, 10 in South, three in North and six in Central.