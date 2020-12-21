Corporation deploys machine to process garden waste

Coimbatore Corporation has deployed a tractor-trailed pulveriser to treat garden waste.

According to sources, the civic body, as a first step, had deployed the machine in West Zone to cut and pulverise fallen trees and leaves dumped on road. The driver operating the tractor would stop the vehicle at the spot where trees have fallen or felled or garden waste was dumped on road to pulverise those.

Thereafter, he would collect the pulverised waste and drop it beneath the next tree or trees so that the waste turned manure.

Thus far, the Corporation had deployed lorries to carry the waste to Vellalore, where the dry waste increased the potential for spreading fire. With the Corporation deploying the machine, it had saved on transportation and reduced the chances of fire in Vellalore, the sources said.

In the next few weeks, the Corporation would deploy four more machines at one each a zone to take care of garden waste in all the five zones.

In a development related to waste management, the Corporation Commissioner had invited suggestions from the public for improving the city’s status from open defecation free (ODF) to open defecation free plus, as categorised by the Central government in clean cities ranking.

In a release issued on Monday, the Commissioner said for taking the city from ODF to ODF+ the public would do well to mail their suggestions to commr.coimbatore@tn.gov.in in the next 15 days.