Corporation deploys 800 workers to disseminate information on COVID-19

COIMBATORE

15 March 2020 00:07 IST

Housekeeping staff at commercial establishments taught to disinfect premises

The Coimbatore Corporation has deployed 800 workers to create awareness among the public on safety measures to be taken to avoid contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and teach housekeeping staff at commercial establishments to disinfect the premises.

Corporation sources said the workers it had earlier used to check domestic breeding of mosquitoes were now creating awareness and engaging the housekeeping staff. The workers were also involved in cleaning bus stands and public places were people gathered in large numbers.

Likewise, the workers engaged for two to three days the housekeeping staff at malls, cinemas, big department stores, hospitals and other establishments to teach them how and where to clean and disinfect areas.

The sources said the Corporation also ensured that the owners or managements of such commercial establishments continued cleaning the places of public gathering. Besides, it also asked them to install hand sanitisers and ask their staff and patrons to use those. The sources also said that the Corporation had installed banners and display boards on measures that the members of the public had to take to keep them safe. It had also utilised the digital display boards across the city to disseminate the information.