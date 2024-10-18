GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation demolishes temple on encroached land in Erode

Published - October 18, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau
A temple that was built on an encroached land at Kallukadaimedu in Erode being demolished on Friday.

A temple that was built on an encroached land at Kallukadaimedu in Erode being demolished on Friday. | Photo Credit: Govarthan

The Erode Corporation on Friday (October 18) demolished a temple that was constructed on encroached land.

Following complaints that an Anjaneyar temple at Kallukadaimedu was constructed by encroaching Corporation land, officials measured the land and found 2,004 sq. ft. of land was encroached upon and an autorickshaw stand was also built on the site. A court in Erode had in November 2023 directed the Corporation to remove the encroachment.

The Corporation gave time to the temple administration to remove the encroachment on its own, but it did not take any action. Following this on Thursday, talks were held at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office with temple administration and autorickshaw drivers and decided to demolish the temple and the stand on Friday.

Based on the decision, a part of the temple and the stand were demolished by the Corporation officials. Officials said that the remaining part of the temple will be demolished on Saturday.

