Corporation demolishes houses for flyover project

34 houses near Ramar Kovil Market in Ukkadam were demolished on Tuesday

Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday demolished 34 houses near Ramar Kovil Market in Ukkadam to pave way for flyover construction. According to sources, a team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer, Central Zone, A. Babu, after coordinating with officials from the Highways Department, Tangedco and Coimbatore City Police, demolished the houses.

The sources said the Corporation with help from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had made arrangements for alternative accommodation for the occupants of those houses. In the next couple of months, they would get flats in the tenement that the Board was constructing in Pillukadu.

Meanwhile, the Highways Department had built temporary structures for the 34 occupants, the sources said and added the Corporation had to demolish the houses because as per the Highways Department’s flyover project plan as a roundabout was to be built on the land that the houses stood.