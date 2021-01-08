Corporation demolishes encroached houses

COIMBATORE

08 January 2021 00:35 IST

Coimbatore Corporation demolished encroached houses on the bund of Selvampathy tank, occupants of which were evicted earlier, on Thursday.

According to K. Sathya, assistant town planning officer, 141 houses were removed till Thursday evening.

The civic body is planning to raze down the remaining houses on the tank bund on Sundapalayam road on Friday.

“There are 380 encroached houses which we have identified for demolition. In the first phase, 207 houses will be demolished, of which 141 were completed on Thursday,” she said. The power connections of the 207 houses were cut on December 30.

Families, who stayed in the houses, had shifted to the Slum Clearance Board apartment units at Kovaipudur along with their belongings. More than 50 police personnel were deployed at the location for the maintenance of law and order during the demolition.