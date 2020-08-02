Corporation delegates building plan approval powers to zonal assistant commissioners

Coimbatore Corporation has empowered zonal assistant commissioners with the powers to give building and planning permission for buildings measuring 2,000 sq.ft.
In an order issued on Friday, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said he had delegated the authority to the assistant commissioners.
To monitor process
The zonal assistant town planning officers would monitor the submission of building and planning applications, the payment of fee, etc.
Besides, he also empowered the zonal offices to act against unauthorised buildings and buildings built in deviation of rules.
This would mean that persons looking for planning approval for buildings – both residential and commercial – measuring up to 2,000 sq.ft. could now get the approval from zonal offices and need not go the Corporation head office in Town Hall.
Those seeking to build residential buildings over 2,000 sq.ft. but less 7,000 sq.ft. would have to go the Town Hall office.
And, those looking to build residential buildings measuring over 7,000 sq.ft. and commercial buildings over 2,000 sq.ft should approach the Local Planning Authority, Coimbatore.
