Corporation contract workers strike for second consecutive day

October 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATOREAround 450 conservancy workers employed on contract basis by the Coimbatore Corporation, continued to strike work for the second consecutive day on Saturday, demanding to be given full-time employment with a wage of ₹712 per day. Twenty permament workers also joined the protest and voiced their concerns

Despite being told by that the wage per day would be ₹648 per day, the workers said that they have only been receiving ₹486 in hand for the last nine months. Many retired permanent workers have also complained that they have not received their pension for the last 20 months. “Some of us have lost our parents who worked as permanent workers but we were not offered their jobs. We are working on contract basis now,” one of the workers said.

Dissapointed by the long wait for payment, the workers also claimed that they have been ill-treated by the contract manager and in their petition, have requested that action be taken against him.

“We have submitted petitions to the Mayor, Corporation Commissioner and District Collector but there has been no response so far,” said R. Govindan, president of the Contract Workers’ Association. Mr. Govindan had also submitted the petition to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her recent visit to Coimbatore.

