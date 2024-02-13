Corporation contract workers seek salary revision at grievances redress day meeting in Coimbatore

February 13, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Thirty drivers engaged on contract by the Coimbatore Corporation submitted a petition during the grievances redress day meeting held on Tuesday, seeking salary revision and timely wage disbursement.

“For the last three years, we are being paid ₹1,057 per day without any revision,” a driver said.

On the other hand, conservancy workers on contract have requested payment of arrears for the past 12 months, along with improved amenities for female workers such as functional toilets, sanitary pad dispensers, and incinerators.

“We have disbursed all payments. But the bank is causing a delay. We are aware of this issue and will resolve it,” stated Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vilankurichi Udaya Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, in partnership with a private company, raised ₹7.5 lakh under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme to install children’s play and exercise equipment at a public park in Ward 22.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar received 54 petitions in total, including complaints from eight domestic breeding checkers, who conduct door-to-door surveys to identify mosquito breeding sites. These workers claimed they were dismissed on Tuesday morning without explanation. In response, Ms. Anandakumar directed the contractor to assign the dismissed workers to regular sanitation duty city-wide. “Each day at least 10% of the workforce is absent. These workers can fill in those gaps,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.