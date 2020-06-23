Corporation continues action against shops for violation

COIMBATORE

23 June 2020 22:31 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation continues its action against commercial establishments for violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In Central Zone, officials sealed a shopping complex with over 40 shops, a readymade shop and slapped ₹ 3,000 fine on a jewellery showroom – all on Big Bazaar Street – for various violations.

Sources familiar with the developments said, the shopkeepers in the shopping complex did not observe physical distancing norms and so did the management of the readymade shop.

At the jewellery showroom, the management had switched on the air conditioner at a room housing the accounts department.

In East Zone, the officials sealed two vegetable shops near the Singanallur farmers’ market and another shop on Trichy Road for similar violations.

The Corporation officials also cordoned off areas where positive cases were reported.

The sources said that the officials cordoned off a portion of the VCV Street, near Shanmuga Theatre, an apartment complex on Perur Main Road and a street in Karumbukkadai.

In the Perur Main Road apartment complex, two persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and in Karumbukkadai three.

Rapid response teams

Meanwhile, the Corporation formed five rapid response teams – one each a zone. The East Zone team was in the R.G. Pudur containment area conducting a medical camp screening the residents there.

The team gave kabasura kudineer, a herbal decoction to boost immunity, and tested people for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Corporation flying squads also went around the city checking safety guideline violations – not wearing masks and observing physical distance, the sources added.