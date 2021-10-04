Corporation conducts various events to mark 75th year of Independence

COIMBATORE

04 October 2021 00:07 IST

A bicycling event connecting a few tanks the Coimbatore Corporation had developed under the Smart Cities Mission marked the third and last day of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration the civic body had organised on Sunday.

The Corporation along with German agency GiZ GmbH and Western Valley Cycling had organised the bicycling event, cyclathon, that started from D.B. Road. More than 100 cyclists participated in the event by cycling through Dr. Krishnaswamy Road (Brooke Bond Road), Race Course and touching Valankulam, Ukkadam Big Tank, Selva Chinthamani and Muthannankulam tanks.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the Corporation said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, who inaugurated the event, also bicycled with the participants.

On D.B. Road, the Corporation had organised another event – to promote cycling. The civic body had diverted motorised transport to encourage cyclists to move around the place. It had also organised Zumba, yoga and other programmes.

The events on D.B. Road included a bicycle repair clinic and a desk for people to register for donating and receiving bicycles. This was to promote cycling in the city, the sources said.

On Sunday evening, the Corporation conducted a drawing and story-telling event for children at the under-construction amphi theatre on Muthannankulam tank.

On Saturday, the Corporation had led a group of children to plant 75 saplings on Muthannankulam tank to mark the 75th year of Independence. And, on the first day on Friday, the civic body had deployed 120 college students at seven junctions in the city to encourage road users to follow rules.

The volunteers held placards at GKNM Hospital junction on Avinashi Road, SITRA, Singanallur, Kovaipudur, Nava India and a couple of more places between signals for over an hour to educate motorists, the sources added.