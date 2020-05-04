Corporation completes installation of LED bulbs in street lights

Coimbatore Corporation had switched off street lights on several streets in the city and gone in for powering only alternate lights or lights on a side of the streets to save power during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath told The Hindu.

Given the fact that there was hardly any vehicle movement in the evenings, particularly after 7 p.m., what with the State Government imposing restriction on movement on streets, the Corporation had decided to power only some of the lights on streets. This was, no doubt, to save power, he also said and clarified that the Corporation would maintain minimum lighting on streets.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has completed installation of LED bulbs in almost all street lights and taken up fixing automated switches.

The Corporation had taken up work to replace existing bulbs in all 58,878 street lights at ₹74.70 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. It took up the work sometime during December 2019 and continued work till the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown, said the civic body sources.

After the State Government lifted some of the lockdown restrictions, the Corporation resumed the LED bulb installation work and completed the work a few days ago.

The only place where the Corporation was yet to fix the bulbs was on Trichy Road, where it had deferred because of the flyover work. It would fix the 1,500-odd bulbs once the Highways Department completed the flyover work.

The Corporation had also fixed 500 of the 3,500-odd automated switches, the sources said. The bulbs would start and stop glowing at the predetermined time. Alternatively, the Corporation could switch on or off the lights using either computers or mobile phones.

The Corporation would soon resume the work to fix the meters and would complete the work in a month thereafter. There would be no delay in the work because the Corporation had stocked all the automated meters needed.

The sources also said that the Corporation had also identified poles without street lights – 10,000 such poles and would soon start fixing bulb fittings and the LED bulbs. But before doing so, it would have to notify the Tangedco and the work was on this regard.

The energy saved by switching over to LED bulbs and switching off some lights during the lockdown period would be known only later as the Corporation was yet to go for an energy audit, the sources added.