Coimbatore

Corporation Commissioner slaps fine on persons not wearing mask

Corporation Commissioner on Saturday imposed fine on persons who he found without mask during routine inspection, said a release from the civic body.

While inspecting shops on Chinnasamy Naidu Street in Siddhapudur, he found five shopkeepers without mask and fined ₹200 each. After advising them and people in the neighbourhood to wear mask, he visited Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Avarampalayam (Ward 53) where he asked shopkeepers to dump waste only in bins and not streets and warned of penal action if the Corporation found them in violation of rules.

He also issued a similar warning to a milk parlour on Nava India Road in Ward 40.

The release also said that during inspection of areas in Central and North zones, he asked the officials to ensure timely completion of work to plug leaks in water pipelines and restoration of dug roads.

Senior officials accompanied the Commissioner.

