Corporation Commissioner inspects schools in Salem

SALEM

27 August 2021 00:10 IST

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected a few higher secondary schools here on Thursday for compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Christuraj along with City Health Officer N. Yoganand and other senior officials checked for availability of all basic amenities for resuming classes from September 1 for students of Standard IX to XII.

The officials advised authorities to ensure complete disinfection of the school premises. Furniture of students and staff should be in good condition, they said.

The authorities were advised to ensure good maintenance of power lines and of school structure.

Mr. Christuraj asked all teachers to undergo vaccination and ensure that the students were following the COVID-19 safety protocols on the school premises and in hostels.