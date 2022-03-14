Corporation Commissioner inspects road works in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Monday inspected road construction works in South Zone and also visited an urban primary health centre in Kovaipudur.

A release from the Corporation said he inspected the construction of B.K. Pudur Main Road in Ward 92 and Muthsamy Road, which it had taken up for ₹69.92 lakh. He then went to the urban primary health centre near the Ward 90 sanitary inspector’s office which the Corporation was developing at ₹25 lakh from the 15 th Finance Commission grant under the National Urban Health Mission.

He also went to the site where the Corporation was constructing another urban primary health centre at ₹25 lakh near the South Zone office on Palakkad Road, the release said and added that senior officials were present during the Commissioner’ s inspection.