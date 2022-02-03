Corporation Commissioner inspects polling stations in Salem

Salem Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj (second left) inspecting a polling station at a school in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

03 February 2022 19:02 IST

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected polling stations here on Thursday and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming urban local bodies elections.

The Corporation Commissioner along with City Health Officer N. Yoganand visited Sharadha Vidyalaya Girls Higher Secondary School where nine polling stations have been set up. The authorities also inspected the Clooney Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Pudhur where nine polling stations have been set up.

The authorities checked whether the polling booth numbers were properly marked, and availability of basic amenities such as water and power and other facilities for the conduct of poll. The authorities reviewed the security measures for polling booths and measures to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols during the conduct of elections. Availability of furniture for polling agents and officers were also checked.

As many as 709 polling booths will be set up in the Corporation limits for the ordinary elections to the urban local bodies.

According to election officials, 56 polling booths in the Salem Corporation limits have been identified as vulnerable and security measures will be taken up here to prevent untoward incidents.

Besides police security, camera surveillance would also be arranged at the vulnerable polling booths here, officials said.