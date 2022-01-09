Corporation Commissioner inspects COVID-19 treatment facilities in Salem

SALEM

09 January 2022 16:18 IST

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the COVID-19 treatment facilities here on Sunday.

Mr. Christuraj visited various colleges and reviewed the possibilities of setting up COVID-19 treatment centres on their premises. He checked the availability of basic amenities and other requirements to treat patients. Facilities for stay of medical teams were also reviewed.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Corporation officials, 214 beds have been arranged at Thoongum Poonga multi-purpose hall to treat COVID-19 patients. Facilities were checked at Sona College, CSI Polytechnic College, Mahatma Gandhi stadium, Sri Shakthi Kailassh Women’s College and various other institutions here. The Commissioner also checked the facilities for providing food to the patients. The Commissioner along with officials later inspected the disinfection activities at the bus stand.