Corporation Commissioner inspects community kitchen

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, on Saturday, inspected the premises of a community kitchen at Erumaplayam Main Road here.

A press release said that biogas from human waste was utilised for cooking at the community kitchen. The kitchen was constructed at a cost of ₹ 24.9 lakh. According to Corporation officials, 10 gas stoves could be operated at the same time in the kitchen.

Mr. Sadheesh said that over 60 families from Appar Street, Sundarar Street, Kadampur Muniappan Temple area and from areas close to Erumapalayam dump yard would benefit from this and public can use the space for free between 6 a.m and 6 p.m.