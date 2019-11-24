Coimbatore

Corporation Commissioner inspects community kitchen

more-in

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, on Saturday, inspected the premises of a community kitchen at Erumaplayam Main Road here.

A press release said that biogas from human waste was utilised for cooking at the community kitchen. The kitchen was constructed at a cost of ₹ 24.9 lakh. According to Corporation officials, 10 gas stoves could be operated at the same time in the kitchen.

Mr. Sadheesh said that over 60 families from Appar Street, Sundarar Street, Kadampur Muniappan Temple area and from areas close to Erumapalayam dump yard would benefit from this and public can use the space for free between 6 a.m and 6 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 12:47:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/corporation-commissioner-inspects-community-kitchen/article30064352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY