Corporation Commissioner convenes meeting to discuss indirect election for Coimbatore Mayor

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran met the council on Friday to discuss the upcoming Mayoral election scheduled for August 6.

“We will decide on how to go about the election soon and a meeting has been scheduled as per the instructions of the District Collector,” he said during the ordinary council meeting held on Friday.

The indirect election, announced by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on July 25, 2024, is expected to select a candidate from among a few councillors of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), according to a senior party official.

Additionally, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan denied recent rumours about his resignation. “I have not been asked to resign and I intend to continue my term,” he told The Hindu.

