Corporation closes wholesalefish market at Ukkadam

The Coimbatore Corporation had to forcibly close the wholesale fish market in Lorrypet, Ukkadam, and the Coimbatore City Police had to use mild force on Sunday, after the authorities found out that the traders were working beyond the permitted time.

The Corporation had allowed a few days ago the functioning of the market from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. after the traders petitioned Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

At the time of placing the request, the traders had promised to abide by all the conditions that the Corporation imposed. On Sunday, however, the Corporation authorities saw the traders doing business well past 8 a.m. and when they questioned them, a verbal duel broke out forcing the police to intervene.

Sources familiar with the development, said when the Corporation officials asked the traders to close their business, the traders retorted if the State Government could run liquor shops why could it not allow the fish market to function.

With the police’s help, the Corporation officials removed the customers and then the traders before forcibly closing the market around 9 a.m.