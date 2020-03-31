Corporation closes vegetable, fish markets

Coimbatore Corporation officials have shut down the temporary vegetable market the civic body had set up at the Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand and the fish market on Perur Road, Ukkadam.

The civic body closed the fish market on Monday and the Bus Stand market on Tuesday to prevent people from crowding and vendors from disobeying instructions.

When the fish market reopened on Sunday, there was such a crowd that no personal distancing was possible. To avoid the recurrence of such a situation, the Corporation had shut down the fish market.

Likewise, the Corporation officials had divided the vegetable vendors at the Anna Retail Vegetable Market, MTP Road, into two groups and sent one to the Bus Stand and the other to the Ramalingam Higher Secondary School ground to prevent crowding and help people from all areas get vegetables without difficulty.

But a section of the traders from the school, after having finished their sales, left the place around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to continue their business at the Bus Stand.

The way the traders acted defeated the very purpose for which the Corporation had divided them into two groups – to maintain personal distance, the officials said and therefore the officials shut down the Bus Stand market.

The Anna market too was shut for vegetable vendors. The civic body had, however, allowed the grocers to run their business from there.

The Corporation officials said the civic body was working on a mechanism to ensure that both sellers and buyers practised personal distancing.

Arrangement

The arrangement for the vegetable vendors would be that a group of vendors would sell their goods on odd days and the second group on even days.

The Corporation was also looking at allotting two or three places in every police station limits in the city for fish and meat vendors.

The Corporation, in consultation with the Coimbatore City Police, would soon finalise the list of places to be shared with the vendors and buyers, the officials added.