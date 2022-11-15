‘Corporation cleaned drains for 270 km in Coimbatore ahead of North-East Monsoon’

November 15, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has cleaned drains for 270 km, ahead of the onset of the North East monsoon, in the past two months, according to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

This helped the civic body reduce waterlogging in low-level areas such as the railway underpasses at Uppilipalayam and the one near Kikani School. The water stagnating for a few feet in such places was pumped out using high-powered motors, he said.

“A discussion was held with the officials from various departments to chalk out measures to prevent waterlogging at Lanka Corner junction. It was found that soil and other waste materials from the State Bank Road were being carried to low-lying Lanka Corner. Works to clean drains on the two sides of State Bank Road from the Collectorate to Lanka Corner started on Tuesday. This will ensure proper flow of 40 % to 50 % of storm water through the drains”, he said.

Mr. Prathap said the civic body had sought the expertise of people who were consultants to the Chennai Corporation to come out with plans to block and divert runoff water at Lanka Corner.

The Corporation has three high-powered motors to clear clogged water as a temporary measure. It was taking efforts to solve the waterlogging permanently. Measures will start after the rain once the State government approves, he said.

Corporation officials said that hydrologists and experts inspected waterlogging areas of Lanka Corner junction on Tuesday evening. They would give suggestions to the civic body based on the inspection, they said.