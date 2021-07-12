Corporation cancels works worth ₹98.19 cr. citing financial crunch

Council headed by Special Officer-cum-Commissioner took the decision

The Coimbatore Corporation has cancelled works worth ₹ 98.19 crore citing financial crunch.

The Corporation Council headed by Special Officer-cum-Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara took the decision at a Council meeting held on June 30, 2021.

The Council had cancelled works for which the Corporation had selected the contractor, but no work was started on the ground, and also works for which the Corporation had floated tender in February this year ahead of Assembly elections, but could not proceed further. In resolution cancelling the works, the Corporation said for works already completed, the Corporation was supposed to give the contractors ₹ 120 crore and it had not.

Therefore, considering the current financial position, the Corporation had decided to cancel the works, which included road repair work, storm water drainage cleaning and construction, park maintenance, toilet and other building maintenance works among others.

The Corporation had cancelled 75 works worth ₹ 14.93 crore in North Zone, 103 works worth ₹ 26.06 crore in East Zone, 102 works worth ₹ 26.81 crore in South Zone, 64 works worth ₹ 20.10 crore in West Zone and 52 works worth ₹ 10.27 crore.

The resolution came to light after the Corporation under Commissioner Mr. Sunkara had started making public Council minutes and resolutions that were kept hidden from the public since July 2017.

Welcome move

Civic activist S.P. Thiyagarajan, who had to battle it out before the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman and Madras High Court, said it was a welcome move.

In response to RTI queries in the past, the Corporation was evasive in its response, strengthening suspicion that it flouted rules.

But now, the Corporation had started posting Council resolutions, which was a welcome move. The resolutions would throw light on irregularities, if any, during the dark period because there was no elected council then and the Commissioners had doubled up as Special Officers with powers of the Council.

Since his taking over as Commissioner, Mr. Sunkara had made public more than 750 resolutions.

Only resolutions for the second half of 2019, 2020 and first half of 2020 were pending.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said Mr. Sunkara’s move towards giving a transparent administration was to be welcomed as the Corporation had kept people in the dark.