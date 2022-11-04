Corporation begins clearing piled up garbage as conservancy workers return to work in Erode

With the indefinite strike by conservancy workers opposing the move to outsource their jobs was called off temporarily and workers returning to work on Friday, clearing of piled up garbage along roadsides began. It is expected to be completed by Saturday.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an order dated October 20 that said vacancies for the post of conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal and other unskilled workers in 20 Corporations, except Greater Chennai Corporation, should be filled only through outsourcing.

The order caused panic among the conservancy workers who began their indefinite strike by staging a sit-in protest on the premises of the civic body’s central office from October 31. The strike affected garbage collection in all the 60 wards in four zones and garbage piled up along roadsides in residential areas and commercial streets.

On Thursday, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held talks with the protesters and said that the issue had been taken up with the Minister concerned and wages for their strike days would also be given to them. The Minister’s request to return to work was turned down by the workers who wanted their jobs regularised.

On Friday, the workers held a meeting and decided to withdraw their strike temporarily.

A health official said there were 510 permanent conservancy workers and 2,006 daily wagers appointed on temporary basis for solid waste management in the civic body. “While 65% workers were on strike from Monday to Thursday, only 35% workers were engaged in garbage collection and clearing,” the official said and added that about 196 tons of garbage was collected by the civic body every day. The official said the accumulated garbage would be cleared by Saturday and normalcy in garbage collection, segregation and disposal would return from November 7.